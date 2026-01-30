Jamshedpur kidnapping case: Three accused injured in police retaliatory firing, admitted to hospital

Three persons allegedly involved in the abduction of Kairav Gandhi, son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, were injured in police retaliatory firing in Jharkhand's Bistupur, a senior police officer said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when police were taking the three accused to recover firearms hidden in bushes near a Sai temple, which were allegedly to abduct Kairav, the officer said. According to police, the accused allegedly snatched a carbine from the bodyguard of the officer-in-charge of Bistupur police station Alok Kumar Dubey and fired six rounds on police, a senior police officer said. Though no policemen sustained injuries in the firing, three accused identified as Guddu Singh, Rameez Raja and Md Imran were sustained bullet wounds in retaliatory fire by police, the officer said. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The three, all natives of Bihar, are wanted in several criminal cases, the officer added. Police rescued 24-year-old Kairav Gandhi, who was abducted on January 13, from Chauparan–Barhi section of Hazaribag district on the intervening night of January 26 and 27, and handed him over to his family.

