Left Menu

Jamshedpur kidnapping case: Three accused injured in police retaliatory firing, admitted to hospital

Three persons allegedly involved in the abduction of Kairav Gandhi, son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, were injured in police retaliatory firing in Jharkhands Bistupur, a senior police officer said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when police were taking the three accused to recover firearms hidden in bushes near a Sai temple, which were allegedly to abduct Kairav, the officer said.

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:43 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:43 IST
Jamshedpur kidnapping case: Three accused injured in police retaliatory firing, admitted to hospital
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons allegedly involved in the abduction of Kairav Gandhi, son of a Jamshedpur-based industrialist, were injured in police retaliatory firing in Jharkhand's Bistupur, a senior police officer said on Friday. The incident occurred on Thursday night when police were taking the three accused to recover firearms hidden in bushes near a Sai temple, which were allegedly to abduct Kairav, the officer said. According to police, the accused allegedly snatched a carbine from the bodyguard of the officer-in-charge of Bistupur police station Alok Kumar Dubey and fired six rounds on police, a senior police officer said. Though no policemen sustained injuries in the firing, three accused identified as Guddu Singh, Rameez Raja and Md Imran were sustained bullet wounds in retaliatory fire by police, the officer said. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital, where they are undergoing treatment. The three, all natives of Bihar, are wanted in several criminal cases, the officer added. Police rescued 24-year-old Kairav Gandhi, who was abducted on January 13, from Chauparan–Barhi section of Hazaribag district on the intervening night of January 26 and 27, and handed him over to his family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

Corruption Scandal: UK Immigration Officers Accused of Exploiting Migrants

 United Kingdom
2
Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdown

Deal reached advancing spending bills to avert US government agencies shutdo...

 United States
3
UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

UPDATE 2-Five former traders win right to appeal UK rate-rigging convictions

 Global
4
India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth c...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How national AI healthcare models advance UN SDG 9: Lessons from Qatar

Charts, statistics and the hidden mechanics of modern misinformation

From productivity to privacy: What Saudis really think about generative AI

How visible AI thinking shapes human trust in chatbots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026