Rahul disrespected NE by not wearing 'gamosa' at President's Republic Day event: Shah

Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North Easts culture, he said.

PTI | Dibrugarh | Updated: 30-01-2026 13:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 13:41 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of disrespecting the North East by refusing to wear 'gamosa', presented by President Droupadi Murmu at the 'At Home' reception hosted by her on Republic Day. All dignitaries, including those from abroad, had worn the scarf as a mark of respect, but Gandhi was the ''only person to refuse'' to do so, Shah claimed, while addressing a public rally at the Khanikar Parade Ground here. ''Rahul Gandhi can do whatever he wants, but as long as the BJP is in power, it will not allow any disrespect of the North East's culture'', he said. Shah alleged that the Congress did nothing for Assam's development. ''I want to ask Rahul Gandhi what his party has given to Assam except guns, bullets, conflict and deaths of youth,'' the union home minister said. Shah also accused the Congress of using infiltration as a ''weapon for its vote bank politics''. ''There has been no infiltration in Assam since the BJP came to power. Those who had come to India illegally will be identified and sent back,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

