Zelenskiy says date or location of next round of US-brokered peace talks could change

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that the date or location of ‌the next round of U.S.-mediated talks between Ukraine and Russia on how to ⁠end the war could change. The follow-up round of talks was supposed to take place in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, ​but Zelenskiy said that he did not know when ‍the next meeting would take place.

"It is very important for us that everyone we agreed with be present at the ⁠meeting, ‌because everyone ⁠is expecting feedback," he told reporters in remarks released by his ‍office on Friday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio had ​said on Wednesday that President Donald Trump's top envoys ⁠Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, who attended the previous round of ⁠talks, would not participate in the weekend meeting in Abu Dhabi. "But the date or the location ⁠may change – because, in our view, something is happening in the ⁠situation ‌between the United States and Iran. And those developments could likely affect the timing," Zelenskiy ⁠said.

