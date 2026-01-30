Japan-South Korea-US defence ties more important than ever, Yonhap cites Koizumi as saying

Japanese ‌Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi ⁠told his South Korean counterpart Ahn ​Gyu-back that defence ‍cooperation between the two countries ⁠and ‌with ⁠the United States is ‍more important than ​ever, South Korea's ⁠Yonhap news reported ⁠on Friday.

The two held talks ⁠in Yokosuka, ⁠Japan, Yonhap ‌said.

