Japan-South Korea-US defence ties more important than ever, Yonhap cites Koizumi as saying
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2026 12:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 12:41 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Japanese Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi told his South Korean counterpart Ahn Gyu-back that defence cooperation between the two countries and with the United States is more important than ever, South Korea's Yonhap news reported on Friday.
The two held talks in Yokosuka, Japan, Yonhap said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-South Korean police to question interim CEO of Coupang in data breach probe
Coupang's CEO says will continue to cooperate with South Korean investigations
Norway Powers Up Defense with South Korean Artillery Acquisition
Norway Signs $2 Billion Deal for South Korean Artillery
Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Tariff Hike on South Korean Goods