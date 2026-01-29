Left Menu

Norway Powers Up Defense with South Korean Artillery Acquisition

Norway has inked a $2 billion deal with South Korean Hanwha Aerospace for long-range artillery systems and rockets, aiming to strengthen its defense against Russia. The contract includes 16 launch systems with contributions expected from 2028 to 2031, responding to global defense pressures and the Ukraine conflict.

Updated: 29-01-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 16:01 IST
In a strategic move to bolster its defense against Russia, Norway has finalized a $2 billion agreement with South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Aerospace, for the acquisition of long-range artillery systems and rockets.

This deal emerges as European countries ramp up their defense investments, prompted by prior U.S. administration pressures and escalated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The contract encompasses 16 launch systems, slated for delivery between 2028 and 2031, accompanied by missiles arriving subsequently.

The selection of Hanwha Aerospace over U.S. competitor Lockheed Martin's HIMARS highlights Norway's emphasis on artillery range and swift delivery timelines. Despite domestic calls for a European missile alternative, Norway's government prioritized the system meeting key requirements efficiently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

PM Modi at NCC Rally: Youth Are India’s Strength, Values and Global Advantage

Sahaja Yamalapalli: India's Tennis Prodigy Ready for Mumbai Open

India's recent eco performance exhibits macroeconomic stability and growth can be sustained even in turbulent global environment: Survey.

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

