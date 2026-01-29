Norway Powers Up Defense with South Korean Artillery Acquisition

In a strategic move to bolster its defense against Russia, Norway has finalized a $2 billion agreement with South Korean conglomerate Hanwha Aerospace, for the acquisition of long-range artillery systems and rockets.

This deal emerges as European countries ramp up their defense investments, prompted by prior U.S. administration pressures and escalated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The contract encompasses 16 launch systems, slated for delivery between 2028 and 2031, accompanied by missiles arriving subsequently.

The selection of Hanwha Aerospace over U.S. competitor Lockheed Martin's HIMARS highlights Norway's emphasis on artillery range and swift delivery timelines. Despite domestic calls for a European missile alternative, Norway's government prioritized the system meeting key requirements efficiently.

