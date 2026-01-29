Left Menu

Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Tariff Hike on South Korean Goods

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, will visit Washington to address U.S. plans to raise tariffs on South Korean goods. A previously agreed-upon tariff reduction is in jeopardy due to Seoul's delayed legislation. Discussions aim to ease tensions and finalize South Korea's $350 billion investment commitment in the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 08:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 08:14 IST
Tensions Rise as U.S. Plans Tariff Hike on South Korean Goods
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's Industry Minister, Kim Jung-kwan, is set to visit Washington this week to engage in crucial discussions on the U.S. plans to increase tariffs on South Korean imports. The move, announced by President Donald Trump, elevates tariffs from 15% to 25%, sparking significant concern in Seoul.

The tariff hike comes as a response to South Korea's delay in enacting necessary legislation tied to a trade deal promising $350 billion investment in the U.S. Kim will meet with U.S. Secretaries of Commerce and Energy, aiming to diffuse escalating tensions. South Korean officials are actively seeking solutions through various diplomatic channels.

Trump hinted at a potential compromise, stating they will resolve the issue with South Korea, though details remain unclear. South Korean lawmakers are hopeful the needed legislative bills will pass in an upcoming parliamentary session this February. Trade Minister Yeo Kan-koo will also join efforts to negotiate in Washington.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026