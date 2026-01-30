Husband, wife found dead at home in northeast Delhi, suicide suspected
A man and his wife were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Jyoti Nagar of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. On reaching the house, officers found the bodies of the man and the woman lying in different rooms, said the police officer.
- Country:
- India
A man and his wife were found dead in separate rooms of their house in Jyoti Nagar of northeast Delhi, an official said on Friday. Preliminary inquiry suggested that the couple may have committed suicide, though the exact circumstances leading to the deaths are yet to be ascertained, he said. Information about the incident was received at around 12.05 am on Friday at the Jyoti Nagar police station, he said. ''A police team rushed to the spot. On reaching the house, officers found the bodies of the man and the woman lying in different rooms,'' said the police officer. A forensic team was called to the scene to examine the premises and collect evidence. The bodies were later shifted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death. Police said proceedings have been launched and further investigation is underway, including verification of the couple's background, examination of call records and statements of family members and neighbours.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Jyoti Nagar
- Guru Teg Bahadur
- Jyoti Nagar
ALSO READ
Delhi tourists among 7 held for clash with locals in Uttarakhand over road dispute
NDMC, DDA top Delhi's Green Action Plan 2025-2026 as plantations cross 53.7 lakh
Counterfeit shoes manufacturing unit busted in northeast Delhi; owner held
Sikh Guru row: Delhi speaker alleges Punjab govt withholding file; 'conspiracy' to conceal facts
Delhi: Man wanted in murder case arrested after encounter