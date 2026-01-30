NGO to launch free drinking water testing laboratory in Noida

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2026 15:50 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 15:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Aiming to provide free and independent water quality testing, an environment NGO is set to launch a public water testing laboratory in Noida. Situated in Sector 66, Noida, the laboratory is scheduled to begin operations on February 14. According to the NGO, Earth Warrior, the move follows water contamination incidents reported in cities such as Delhi, Indore, Noida, Bhopal, Indore, and Ahmedabad, exposing weaknesses in water quality oversight and the need for transparent and third-party surveillance. ''The initiative seeks to address persistent gaps in water safety and public monitoring by offering citizens free access to reliable drinking water testing. The laboratory will function as a public resource, allowing residents to test their drinking water without any financial cost,'' Earth Warrior Founder Pankaj Kumar said. To enhance transparency, the NGO will also introduce an AI-powered Public Water Quality Information System (PWQIS). The digital platform will provide real-time public access to water quality reports, enable data analysis, and issue early alerts, he added. The lab facility will initially analyse 10 essential water quality parameters as per Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms for potable water. The range of parameters will be expanded in later phases to enable more comprehensive assessments, Kumar said. The organisation said the sampling and testing will be conducted according to National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) guidelines to ensure accuracy and credibility of results.

