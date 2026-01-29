Digital Dilemma: Tackling the Rise of Screen Addiction

The government's Economic Survey has highlighted the pressing issue of digital addiction, urging for age-based policies to regulate online platform access for children to curb harmful effects on mental health.

The Survey emphasizes the vital role schools must play in teaching digital wellness, advocating for the reduction of online teaching to combat compulsive screen habits. Recommendations include promoting simpler educational devices for children that limit exposure to inappropriate content.

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran noted existing regional policy discussions on this matter, indicating a need for collaborative efforts involving educational institutions, families, and civil society. The Survey calls for comprehensive measures, citing global research linking digital addiction to anxiety, depression, and decreased academic performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)