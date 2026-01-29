Left Menu

Terrorist Attack Strikes at the Heart of Niamey: Airport Targeted Amid Rising Tensions

A terrorist attack disrupted the tranquility of Niger's capital, Niamey, with gunfire and explosions near the international airport. Security was heightened following threats, especially concerning uranium stored at the site. The city, while on alert, saw businesses and schools operating normally by morning. No casualties were reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 17:18 IST
Gunfire and explosions shattered the midnight calm at Niger's Niamey International Airport, described by two security sources as a 'terrorist attack'. Authorities swiftly regained control, restoring calm to the capital by Thursday morning.

Despite the nighttime chaos, businesses and schools across the city operated as usual, though a heightened security presence was noted around the airport, where the attack occurred. A Reuters witness reported that the zone surrounding the airport was under strict watch, highlighting the intensified security measures in response to an alert about a looming threat.

The significance of the attack location stems from roughly 1,000 metric tons of uranium stored at the airport, transported last year from the Somair mine seize. This critical resource remained untouched, yet the incident underscores the ongoing security challenges in the region. The military government, in power since a July coup, continues to grapple with jihadist threats that have plagued Niger and neighboring Sahel nations.

