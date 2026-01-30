Left Menu

Allahabad HC seeks objections in Krishna Janmabhumi-Shahi Idgah case

The Allahabad High Court on Friday examined some applications pending in the Krishna Janmbhumi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura and ordered them to file their objections by February 20.

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 30-01-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 21:21 IST
The Allahabad High Court on Friday examined some applications pending in the Krishna Janmbhumi and Shahi Idgah mosque dispute in Mathura and ordered them to file their objections by February 20. Justice Avnish Saxena fixed the next date after hearing counsels for the parties. An application was moved by Vishnu Shankar Jain in which he demanded a representative for all suits. The court said it will pass an order on application on the next date. Earlier, the court observed, ''The record is voluminous. The parties to the suit may file the objections in all the pending applications so that the applications could be decided at an early date.'' The contention involves 18 suits filed by the Hindu side for possession of land after removal of Shahi Idgah masjid, as well as restoration of the temple. On August 1, 2024, the high court rejected applications of the Muslim side that challenged the maintainability of suits of Hindu worshippers. In the same order, the court also held that the suits were not barred by the Limitation Act, Waqf Act, and Places of Worship Act, 1991, which prohibits conversion of any religious structure as existed on August 15, 1947. At the centre of the controversy is the Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb-era Shahi Idgah mosque, which a section of Hindus have claimed had been built after demolishing a temple at the birthplace of Lord Krishna.

