Delhi Mitra app, portal to be rolled out with 3-tier grievance redressal, call centre

The Delhi Mitra app and portal, to be rolled out soon by the BJP government, will have a three-tier mechanism for grievance redressal within 41 days and a call centre to gather regular feedback from complainants. The Delhi government is developing it as a unified platform for citizens to submit grievances regarding services delivered by its departments. The app may be operationalised soon, possibly on the occasion of the first anniversary of the BJP government led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta in February, a senior government officer said. Gupta had last year announced plans to develop the Delhi Mitra app, saying it would bring Delhi government departments and civic bodies on one platform for effective redressal of public grievances. Officials said a standard operating procedure (SOP) was drafted for the app. Apart from receiving and timely redressing public complaints, it will also enable citizens to submit innovative suggestions for improvement in various services. The app and portal will ensure time-bound resolution of grievances with a three-tier mechanism, including a Jan Shikayat Samadhan Adhikari (public grievance redressal officer) or JSSA, who will dispose of complaints at his level within a maximum of 21 days, according to the draft SOP. The revamped grievance redressal mechanism will ensure uniform and transparent handling of all complaints received online and offline, officials said. All complaints, including those received in the offices of the Chief Minister, Ministers, and the Chief Secretary, will be digitised for better handling and monitoring, they added. The JSSA will serve as the first-level officer for the resolution of any grievance within 21 days and will also conduct public hearings every Wednesday without prior appointment. If a complainant gives negative feedback about the redressal of their grievance, it will reach a second-level officer, who will serve as an appellate authority. The officer will review action taken by the JSSA and dispose of the complaint within 10 days. A final appellate authority will also be available if the complainant is not satisfied with the first appellate officer. The final appellate authority will ensure the disposal of the complaint within 10 days. As such, each complaint would be resolved within a maximum of 41 days, officials said. The Administrative Reforms Department of the Delhi government is the nodal agency for the Delhi Mitra app and portal. It will ensure smooth functioning, coordination, monitoring, and continuous improvement of the system. A dedicated call centre will be operated using a short code for all inbound and outbound calls. It will register grievances received from people of Delhi and gather feedback for all complaints received at different levels, according to the SOP. It will also serve as a helpline, assisting citizens in filing grievances, giving feedback, and providing information on the status of their grievance. People will be able to register grievances online as well as through the call centre by calling the short code 1902. Call centre executives will register grievances, and the system will generate a unique grievance ID for the complainants, the SOP added.

