Border Standoff: Political Tensions Over India-Bangladesh Fencing in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari has accused the West Bengal government of hindering the completion of the India-Bangladesh border fence, alleging it exacerbates illegal immigration and affects security. Despite court orders, the state is reportedly slow to hand over land for the project, contributing to ongoing political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 03-02-2026 14:28 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 14:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has raised concerns over the incomplete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border within the state, blaming the Mamata Banerjee government's non-cooperation for the delay.

Adhikari claims the lack of border fencing facilitates demographic changes through illegal immigration, affecting the cultural fabric of West Bengal. He argues that only a BJP-led government can ensure a swift resolution of the issue after the upcoming state elections.

Despite directives from the Calcutta High Court and repeated reminders from the Centre, the state government has been slow to transfer land for the project. The delay, according to Adhikari, poses nationwide security risks, as echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

