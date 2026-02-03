Border Standoff: Political Tensions Over India-Bangladesh Fencing in West Bengal

Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, has raised concerns over the incomplete fencing of the India-Bangladesh border within the state, blaming the Mamata Banerjee government's non-cooperation for the delay.

Adhikari claims the lack of border fencing facilitates demographic changes through illegal immigration, affecting the cultural fabric of West Bengal. He argues that only a BJP-led government can ensure a swift resolution of the issue after the upcoming state elections.

Despite directives from the Calcutta High Court and repeated reminders from the Centre, the state government has been slow to transfer land for the project. The delay, according to Adhikari, poses nationwide security risks, as echoed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)