Dollar Dives: Unpacking the Reemergence of Risk Premia

The article delves into the reappearance of risk premia impacting the U.S. dollar amid geopolitical tensions, policy unpredictability, and currency deviations. It explores expert analyses on currency hedging and the euro's role as the anti-dollar, signaling potential further challenges for U.S. economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:35 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. dollar is facing renewed pressure as risk premia reemerge amid global geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainties. This was evident when the dollar plunged against the euro, despite the currency's yield advantage.

Market analysts point to discrepancies between the dollar's performance and fundamental economic indicators, underscoring anxiety over U.S. policy. Barclays analysts highlight confidence in U.S. policymaking as a key factor contributing to the size of the risk premium.

Amidst this environment, Morgan Stanley advises close monitoring of currency hedging behaviors, with deviations reaching 4% to 5% last week. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair may stabilize the situation temporarily.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

