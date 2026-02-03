Dollar Dives: Unpacking the Reemergence of Risk Premia
The article delves into the reappearance of risk premia impacting the U.S. dollar amid geopolitical tensions, policy unpredictability, and currency deviations. It explores expert analyses on currency hedging and the euro's role as the anti-dollar, signaling potential further challenges for U.S. economic stability.
The U.S. dollar is facing renewed pressure as risk premia reemerge amid global geopolitical tensions and policy uncertainties. This was evident when the dollar plunged against the euro, despite the currency's yield advantage.
Market analysts point to discrepancies between the dollar's performance and fundamental economic indicators, underscoring anxiety over U.S. policy. Barclays analysts highlight confidence in U.S. policymaking as a key factor contributing to the size of the risk premium.
Amidst this environment, Morgan Stanley advises close monitoring of currency hedging behaviors, with deviations reaching 4% to 5% last week. The nomination of Kevin Warsh as Federal Reserve Chair may stabilize the situation temporarily.
(With inputs from agencies.)
