Activists and Kennedy Push for Vaccine Mandate Bans Across U.S. States

U.S. activists, aligned with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are pushing to ban vaccine mandates in multiple states, aiming to replicate a law passed in Idaho. The coalition, part of the 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda, challenges public health tools, raising concerns about herd immunity and disease control.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Activists in the United States, in collaboration with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., are aggressively campaigning to prohibit vaccine mandates in several states. This initiative follows their success in Idaho, where a law reflecting their views was enacted, according to three individuals familiar with the movement.

The skepticism towards vaccines gained momentum under former President Donald Trump's embrace of Kennedy's 'Make America Healthy Again' agenda. This shift led to the restructuring of a critical government advisory committee, emphasizing anti-vaccine sentiments and altering public health policy.

The coalition, known as the Medical Freedom Act Coalition, unites 14 organizations and seeks to challenge state vaccine mandates deemed excessive. While opponents argue these mandates are vital for public health, supporters see the changes as a return of choice to families. The ongoing efforts pose a significant debate on the future of vaccine legislation in the U.S.

