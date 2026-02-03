FIFA President Advocates Lifting Russia's Soccer Ban
The Kremlin praised FIFA President Gianni Infantino's call to lift Russia's international soccer ban, asserting that politicizing sports was a mistake. Russia's teams have been banned from FIFA and UEFA events since February 2022, following the onset of the Ukraine war.
The Kremlin has expressed approval of FIFA President Gianni Infantino's suggestion to revoke Russia's four-year suspension from international soccer, arguing that the ban has proven ineffective. Russia faced expulsion from FIFA and UEFA events since the Ukraine conflict began in February 2022.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov lauded Infantino's remarks, labeling them as 'very good,' and criticized the politicization of sports. Peskov advocated for the complete restoration of Russia's rights to participate in international soccer competitions.
The ongoing debate highlights the intersection of politics and sports, with authorities urging a reconsideration of the sanctions imposed on Russian football entities.
