Freezing Targets: Russia's Winter Assault on Ukraine's Energy Grid

In a strategic assault on one of the coldest days of winter, Russia targeted Ukraine's energy facilities with hundreds of drones and missiles, according to Ukrainian officials. The barrage disrupted heating services for thousands in Kyiv and Kharkiv, sparking widespread power outages in sub-zero temperatures.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned Moscow's tactics, accusing Russia of prioritizing terror over diplomacy ahead of crucial peace talks in Abu Dhabi. Attempts to broker a peace deal have stalled since Russia's 2022 invasion, with disagreements over territory complicating the situation.

The recent Russian strikes have left cities like Kyiv and Kharkiv reeling, with local officials reporting extensive damage to infrastructure vital for heating. Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba noted that 110,000 properties in Kharkiv alone were affected, as emergency services worked to restore electricity and heating amid the severe cold snap.

