UAE Calls for Urgent US-Iran Nuclear Deal Amid Rising Tensions

The UAE has urged the United States and Iran to negotiate a nuclear deal to prevent further tensions in the Middle East. Talks are set to resume in Turkey. Anwar Gargash emphasizes the need for a long-term solution to avoid regional conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The United Arab Emirates has issued a call for the United States and Iran to finalize a nuclear agreement to stave off heightened tensions in the Middle East. Talks between the two nations are slated to resume in Turkey this Friday.

Anwar Gargash, an adviser to the UAE president, stressed the importance of reaching a long-term solution to prevent a new regional conflict. The UAE remains a significant Gulf Arab power and a close ally of the US.

The discussions signal a renewed push in diplomacy amid US naval movements near Iran and internal unrest within Iran. The urgency of the talks highlights the stakes involved, as regional powers like Saudi Arabia and Egypt also show involvement in the process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

