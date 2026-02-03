Rajasthan Cracks Down on Pollution with 5.99 Lakh Challans

The Rajasthan government disclosed a robust initiative against polluting activities, issuing over 5.99 lakh challans and amassing Rs 16.56 crore in fines over a three-year period.

The initiative targeted industrial establishments, construction activities, and vehicles identified as significant contributors to air pollution between January 2023 and December 2025.

This information was presented in the Assembly in a written response to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi, showcasing a sweeping enforcement campaign against environmental violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)