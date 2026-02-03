Left Menu

Rajasthan Cracks Down on Pollution with 5.99 Lakh Challans

The Rajasthan government issued over 5.99 lakh challans and collected Rs 16.56 crore in fines from 2023 to 2025 for polluting activities. This action targeted industries, construction, and vehicles. The data, revealed in response to an assembly question, highlights a significant enforcement effort against air pollution in the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 15:58 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 15:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government disclosed a robust initiative against polluting activities, issuing over 5.99 lakh challans and amassing Rs 16.56 crore in fines over a three-year period.

The initiative targeted industrial establishments, construction activities, and vehicles identified as significant contributors to air pollution between January 2023 and December 2025.

This information was presented in the Assembly in a written response to an unstarred question by BJP MLA Pratap Singh Singhvi, showcasing a sweeping enforcement campaign against environmental violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

