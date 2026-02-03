Greenland's Diplomatic Path with the U.S.

Greenlandic Foreign Minister Vivian Motzfeldt expressed her optimism about reaching a diplomatic understanding with the United States at a conference in Tromsoe, Norway.

Motzfeldt emphasized the importance of respecting Greenland's red lines while engaging in negotiations with the U.S. to ensure both parties find common ground.

Her remarks underscored Greenland's commitment to diplomacy and cooperative geopolitical strategies in the Arctic region.

