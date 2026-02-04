Left Menu

Deadliest Bandit Attack of 2023 Hits Central Nigeria

A brutal attack by bandits in a remote Nigerian village resulted in at least 35 deaths, making it the most lethal assault this year in the Kwara state district bordering Niger state, which has been a hotbed for armed gang activities.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic incident that marks the deadliest attack of the year, bandits killed over 35 people in a remote village in Nigeria's Kwara state. The assailants stormed through the area late Tuesday, setting fire to buildings and shops, according to state lawmaker Saidu Baba Ahmed.

Residents of Woro village, the site of the attack, fled into nearby bushland to escape the gunmen. As of Wednesday morning, several villagers remain unaccounted for, underscoring the chaos and devastation left by the assault.

This attack is part of a worrying trend of increased banditry and armed assaults in north-central and northwest Nigeria. The region, especially areas near the Niger state border, has witnessed a surge in raids, kidnappings, and looting in recent years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

