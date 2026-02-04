Deadliest Bandit Attack of 2023 Hits Central Nigeria

In a tragic incident that marks the deadliest attack of the year, bandits killed over 35 people in a remote village in Nigeria's Kwara state. The assailants stormed through the area late Tuesday, setting fire to buildings and shops, according to state lawmaker Saidu Baba Ahmed.

Residents of Woro village, the site of the attack, fled into nearby bushland to escape the gunmen. As of Wednesday morning, several villagers remain unaccounted for, underscoring the chaos and devastation left by the assault.

This attack is part of a worrying trend of increased banditry and armed assaults in north-central and northwest Nigeria. The region, especially areas near the Niger state border, has witnessed a surge in raids, kidnappings, and looting in recent years.

