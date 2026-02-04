Xi and Putin Strengthen Ties Amid Global Turbulence
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reinforced their strategic partnership during a video call, emphasizing the importance of their alliance amid global instability. Both nations aim to deepen relations, with China supporting Russia economically as Western countries impose sanctions on Moscow.
In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored their mutual commitment during a virtual meeting. This timely interaction comes just before the fourth anniversary of Moscow's Ukraine conflict, showcasing the enduring strategic bond between the two powers.
Putin praised the Moscow-Beijing relationship as a stabilizing force amid escalating global tensions. Xi echoed this sentiment, urging both nations to sketch out a 'grand plan' to enhance bilateral relations, which he noted are progressing positively.
The partnership, declared 'no limits' in 2022, has seen China serve as a crucial economic ally for Russia, particularly as Western nations tighten sanctions on Moscow. This economic support underscores the growing interdependence between the two countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
