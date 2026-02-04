Left Menu

Xi and Putin Strengthen Ties Amid Global Turbulence

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin reinforced their strategic partnership during a video call, emphasizing the importance of their alliance amid global instability. Both nations aim to deepen relations, with China supporting Russia economically as Western countries impose sanctions on Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 16:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored their mutual commitment during a virtual meeting. This timely interaction comes just before the fourth anniversary of Moscow's Ukraine conflict, showcasing the enduring strategic bond between the two powers.

Putin praised the Moscow-Beijing relationship as a stabilizing force amid escalating global tensions. Xi echoed this sentiment, urging both nations to sketch out a 'grand plan' to enhance bilateral relations, which he noted are progressing positively.

The partnership, declared 'no limits' in 2022, has seen China serve as a crucial economic ally for Russia, particularly as Western nations tighten sanctions on Moscow. This economic support underscores the growing interdependence between the two countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

