Xi and Putin Strengthen Ties Amid Global Turbulence

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored their mutual commitment during a virtual meeting. This timely interaction comes just before the fourth anniversary of Moscow's Ukraine conflict, showcasing the enduring strategic bond between the two powers.

Putin praised the Moscow-Beijing relationship as a stabilizing force amid escalating global tensions. Xi echoed this sentiment, urging both nations to sketch out a 'grand plan' to enhance bilateral relations, which he noted are progressing positively.

The partnership, declared 'no limits' in 2022, has seen China serve as a crucial economic ally for Russia, particularly as Western nations tighten sanctions on Moscow. This economic support underscores the growing interdependence between the two countries.

