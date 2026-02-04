Tragic Electrocution Incident in Imli Village

In a tragic incident at Imli village, 30-year-old Kiran Kori was fatally electrocuted on Wednesday when she accidentally came into contact with a snapped high-tension wire. The unfortunate event unfolded as she was heading to her fields in the Sarai Akil area.

The live wire was lying on a field embankment, and upon contact, Kori suffered fatal burns, leading to her immediate demise, according to the police. Fellow villagers working nearby swiftly informed her family about the calamity.

Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh confirmed that law enforcement reached the scene promptly and arranged for the body to be sent for a post-mortem examination. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the family and legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)