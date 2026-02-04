Left Menu

Tragic Electrocution Incident in Imli Village

A 30-year-old woman, Kiran Kori, was electrocuted to death in Imli Village after stepping on a snapped high-tension wire while heading to her fields. The incident, which occurred in the Sarai Akil area, prompted police investigations, but no family complaint has been filed yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 04-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 14:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident at Imli village, 30-year-old Kiran Kori was fatally electrocuted on Wednesday when she accidentally came into contact with a snapped high-tension wire. The unfortunate event unfolded as she was heading to her fields in the Sarai Akil area.

The live wire was lying on a field embankment, and upon contact, Kori suffered fatal burns, leading to her immediate demise, according to the police. Fellow villagers working nearby swiftly informed her family about the calamity.

Circle Officer Chail Abhishek Singh confirmed that law enforcement reached the scene promptly and arranged for the body to be sent for a post-mortem examination. As of now, no formal complaint has been lodged by the family and legal proceedings continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

