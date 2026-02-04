Ceasefire Under Siege: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Escalate Tensions Amid Fragile Peace

In a grim escalation of the ongoing conflict, Israeli strikes killed at least 19 Palestinians in Gaza by midday Wednesday, including five children and seven women, according to hospital officials. The violence punctuates a fragile ceasefire deal, which came into effect on October 10, 2025.

The persistent strikes have raised concerns over the viability of the US-backed truce, as Palestinians state it feels as though the war is still ongoing. Hospital officials in Gaza say over 530 Palestinians have died since the ceasefire began, amid condemnation from regional countries over Israel's 'repeated violations.'

Amidst the violence, humanitarian elements of the ceasefire have been advancing, with hostages released and increased aid flowing into Gaza. Yet, key provisions like the disarmament of Hamas and reconstruction efforts remain stalled.

(With inputs from agencies.)