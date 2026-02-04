Eswatini Court Upholds U.S. Deportation Deal

The high court in Eswatini has rejected a legal challenge from human rights lawyers against a controversial agreement between the Swazi government and the United States. The case questioned the constitutionality of accepting third-country deportees without parliamentary approval.

The deal, which began under U.S. President Donald Trump, has resulted in at least 15 individuals being deported to Eswatini. The southern African nation, in return, received $5.1 million, raising concerns over the lack of transparency and legislative oversight.

Despite the legal arguments presented by the Eswatini Litigation Centre, the court has upheld the government's decision, dismissing claims that the terms needed to be disclosed or passed through parliament before implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)