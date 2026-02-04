Outcry Over Detention of Investigative Journalists in China

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has condemned the recent detention of two independent Chinese journalists following their publication of a report accusing a southwestern Chinese official of corruption. Wu Yingjiao and Liu Hu, both renowned for their past investigative work on graft among prominent figures, were detained in Sichuan province on Sunday.

RSF's Aleksandra Bielakowska called for the international community to apply pressure on the Chinese regime to counteract this repression of reliable reporters. China's foreign ministry has not responded, and police in Chengdu stated they are investigating the journalists for "making false accusations" and "illegal business operations."

The detained reporters are gaining international attention amid ongoing debates about China's press freedom, as noted by recent Human Rights Watch findings on China's global censorship influence. The ongoing censorship in China significantly restricts the media environment and is exacerbated by the political climate.

