Legislative Urgency: Addressing Fishermen's Plight, Financial Strains, and Language Recognition

Legislators in the Rajya Sabha raised critical issues including the illegal detention of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, financial challenges faced by Gram Panchayats in Karnataka, and the demand for classical status for the Maithili language. They called for urgent government intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:26 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:26 IST
The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday saw legislators from various political parties raising pressing issues that require immediate attention. Among them was the illegal detention and torture of Tamil fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, as highlighted by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva. These fishermen, crossing international maritime borders inadvertently, face inhuman treatment, which has sparked calls for decisive intervention by the Indian government.

Financial strains faced by Gram Panchayats in Karnataka due to delayed central funds were also in focus. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain pointed out the non-release of Rs 2,133 crore, impacting civic amenities and local governance. Calls for a timely release of these funds emphasize the constitutional mandate of financial support.

Additionally, BJP MP Dharmshila Gupta advocated for the recognition of Maithili as a classical language, citing its cultural significance. Meanwhile, safety concerns surrounding medicinal use, regional infrastructure development, and historical preservations underscored the diverse range of debates and demands for governmental responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

