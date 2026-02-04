Stone Pelting Incidents Disrupt Train Journeys in Una
Unidentified individuals threw stones at the Jan Shatabdi Express near Una, shattering windows but causing no passenger injuries. The incident has prompted increased patrolling by the Railway Protection Force. This is part of a series of similar attacks along the route, prompting investigations to identify the culprits.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:05 IST
- Country:
- India
Unidentified individuals have been reported to the authorities for allegedly pelting stones at the Jan Shatabdi Express train in Una, as announced by officials on Wednesday.
The train was headed to New Delhi when it was attacked, causing broken windows but no passenger injuries, officials confirmed.
Similar acts have affected the Vande Bharat Express on the same route, leading to heightened vigilance and educational efforts by the Railway Protection Force.