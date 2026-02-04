Manipur's Political Shift: Y Khemchand Singh Steers a New Era

In a significant political development, President's rule in Manipur was lifted on Wednesday, paving the way for the establishment of a new state government led by Y Khemchand Singh of the NDA. This move came mere hours before Singh's official swearing-in as Chief Minister at Imphal's Lok Bhavan.

The President of India, Droupadi Murmu, issued a formal proclamation to terminate the President's rule, which was initially imposed on February 13, 2025, following ethnic violence between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The violence resulted in considerable loss of life and led to the resignation of the previous BJP-led government.

Under the leadership of the newly appointed Chief Minister Singh, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, the Manipur administration aims to foster peace, development, and effective governance, marking a hopeful transition towards enduring stability in the region.

