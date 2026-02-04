Karnataka Workshop Strengthens Manufacturing's Ethical Path

In the backdrop of increasing global scrutiny on labour practices, the Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA), alongside the International Labour Organization (ILO) and with support from Japan, organized a noteworthy workshop in Bengaluru. Held on February 2-3, 2026, this two-day event focused on enhancing responsible business conduct (RBC) among manufacturing enterprises in alignment with international labour standards (ILS).

Inaugurated by Shri BC Prabhakar, a renowned legal expert on industrial relations, the workshop attracted 65 industry leaders, including representatives of large, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A significant session was delivered by Mr. T. R. Parasuraman, who underscored the importance of balancing efficiency with compliance and social responsibility in manufacturing. The workshop highlighted that ethical growth, underpinned by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, is increasingly vital for the sector.

Prominent industry voices, like Mr. Kamal Bali from Volvo Group India, emphasized the need for resilience and responsibility in Indian manufacturing as the nation strives towards a progressive economic vision. Discussion topics included adhering to the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW), exploring risk management in supply chains, and aligning with frameworks like the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct.