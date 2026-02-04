Left Menu

Karnataka Workshop Strengthens Manufacturing's Ethical Path

A pivotal workshop in Bengaluru, backed by the ILO and Japan, sought to bolster Indian manufacturers' adherence to responsible business conduct and international labour standards. The event aimed at fostering a balance between efficiency and social responsibility in the sector amid global scrutiny on ethical practices.

Updated: 04-02-2026 17:06 IST
Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA) and International Labour Organization (ILO) support Karnataka Manufacturers Strengthen Responsible Business Practices. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the backdrop of increasing global scrutiny on labour practices, the Karnataka Employers' Association (KEA), alongside the International Labour Organization (ILO) and with support from Japan, organized a noteworthy workshop in Bengaluru. Held on February 2-3, 2026, this two-day event focused on enhancing responsible business conduct (RBC) among manufacturing enterprises in alignment with international labour standards (ILS).

Inaugurated by Shri BC Prabhakar, a renowned legal expert on industrial relations, the workshop attracted 65 industry leaders, including representatives of large, small, and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). A significant session was delivered by Mr. T. R. Parasuraman, who underscored the importance of balancing efficiency with compliance and social responsibility in manufacturing. The workshop highlighted that ethical growth, underpinned by environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles, is increasingly vital for the sector.

Prominent industry voices, like Mr. Kamal Bali from Volvo Group India, emphasized the need for resilience and responsibility in Indian manufacturing as the nation strives towards a progressive economic vision. Discussion topics included adhering to the Fundamental Principles and Rights at Work (FPRW), exploring risk management in supply chains, and aligning with frameworks like the National Guidelines on Responsible Business Conduct.

