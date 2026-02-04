EU's Strategic Drive: Stockpiling Critical Minerals to Counter China's Control

The European Union is making strides in establishing strategic reserves of critical minerals, aiming to cut its dependence on China's supply chain. Italy, France, and Germany are at the forefront of this initiative.

Unveiled in December, the EU's plan includes creating joint stockpiles and enforcing export restrictions on key materials like reusable metal scrap and rare earth waste. This move comes in response to China's recent export restrictions.

France will manage financing, Germany will focus on sourcing, and Italy will oversee storage as the EU strengthens its strategic reserves to safeguard economic stability and energy transition goals.

