EU's Strategic Drive: Stockpiling Critical Minerals to Counter China's Control
The European Union is advancing plans to stockpile critical minerals, with Italy, France, and Germany taking key roles in reducing reliance on China. The plan involves strategic reserves of crucial materials to protect against China's export controls, focusing on safeguarding the economy and supporting industrial production.
The European Union is making strides in establishing strategic reserves of critical minerals, aiming to cut its dependence on China's supply chain. Italy, France, and Germany are at the forefront of this initiative.
Unveiled in December, the EU's plan includes creating joint stockpiles and enforcing export restrictions on key materials like reusable metal scrap and rare earth waste. This move comes in response to China's recent export restrictions.
France will manage financing, Germany will focus on sourcing, and Italy will oversee storage as the EU strengthens its strategic reserves to safeguard economic stability and energy transition goals.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy Foils Russian-Origin Cyberattacks on Diplomatic and Olympic Sites
Strengthening Ties: CJI's France Visit Boosts Indo-French Judicial Cooperation
Diplomatic Channels Open: Russia and France Engage in Technical Talks
Franco Nones: Pioneering Italy's Winter Sports Legacy
Nestle Expands Guigoz Recall Amid New Toxin Standards in France