Left Menu

EU's Strategic Drive: Stockpiling Critical Minerals to Counter China's Control

The European Union is advancing plans to stockpile critical minerals, with Italy, France, and Germany taking key roles in reducing reliance on China. The plan involves strategic reserves of crucial materials to protect against China's export controls, focusing on safeguarding the economy and supporting industrial production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2026 17:02 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 17:02 IST
EU's Strategic Drive: Stockpiling Critical Minerals to Counter China's Control
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is making strides in establishing strategic reserves of critical minerals, aiming to cut its dependence on China's supply chain. Italy, France, and Germany are at the forefront of this initiative.

Unveiled in December, the EU's plan includes creating joint stockpiles and enforcing export restrictions on key materials like reusable metal scrap and rare earth waste. This move comes in response to China's recent export restrictions.

France will manage financing, Germany will focus on sourcing, and Italy will oversee storage as the EU strengthens its strategic reserves to safeguard economic stability and energy transition goals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

Turbulent December for IndiGo: Flight Cancellations Impact Thousands

 India
2
Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

Fierce Battle for Mayoral Seats in Jharkhand Civic Polls

 India
3
Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricultural Waste

Amazon India and IIT-Roorkee: Pioneering Sustainable Packaging from Agricult...

 India
4
Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

Delhi's Judicial Bottleneck: Over 15 Lakh Cases Pending

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026