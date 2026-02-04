Left Menu

Tragic Land Dispute Claims Life in Jharkhand

A 40-year-old man named Kartik Mandal was allegedly beaten to death over a land dispute in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district. Three individuals have been arrested. The incident, resulting in severe injuries to two individuals, took place at Kathalbari Bhattha village. An FIR has been lodged and the investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 04-02-2026 15:53 IST
  India

A land-related dispute in Jharkhand's Sahibganj district has led to the tragic death of a 40-year-old man named Kartik Mandal. The incident took place in Kathalbari Bhattha village, under the jurisdiction of Radhanagar Police Station, on Tuesday.

According to police reports, the altercation arose between neighbors over a contentious land issue. The violent clash resulted in injuries to two individuals, both of whom sustain severe head trauma and are currently receiving medical treatment at a government hospital. Unfortunately, one of the two injured succumbed to their injuries.

Law enforcement has acted swiftly, arresting three suspects connected to the incident. An FIR has been filed at Radhanagar Police Station, and further investigations are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

