Controversy Surrounds LA2028 Chief's Link to Ghislaine Maxwell

In Los Angeles, calls for Casey Wasserman's resignation as LA2028 Olympics chief have intensified following revelations of old communications with convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell. These were disclosed through files linked to the late financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, showing interactions as far back as 2003.

Wasserman, who has since apologized, maintains no personal or business ties existed with Epstein. Nevertheless, local officials including Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn and State Senator Lena Gonzalez, have expressed serious concerns, urging his step down to refocus efforts on the Olympics.

IOC President Kirsty Coventry commented that the organization has no further input on the matter, emphasizing the need to keep focus on the athletes. The case highlights the wide-reaching network Epstein maintained across multiple high-profile sectors, casting a shadow over global events.

(With inputs from agencies.)