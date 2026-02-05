Left Menu

Operation Metro Surge: Controversy in Minnesota

The Trump administration is reducing federal immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota, but tensions remain high. Operation Metro Surge, the largest immigration operation in U.S. history, drew criticism from local leaders and has been marked by protests and violent incidents. The future of immigration enforcement in Minnesota remains uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 01:18 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 01:18 IST
The Trump administration is scaling back the number of federal immigration enforcement agents in Minnesota from 2,700 to 2,000, a controversial move that has led to protests and legal battles in the state. Minnesota's Democratic leaders argue that the remaining number is still excessive.

Operation Metro Surge, U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive initiative in Minneapolis, became infamous as thousands of armed agents detained and deported migrants, sparking street protests and confrontations. Despite a reduction, tensions persist, with state leaders suing the federal government for restraint.

Body-worn cameras for agents are part of the changes, but opposition remains strong. Governor Tim Walz and Mayor Jacob Frey encourage further de-escalation, while Trump emphasizes his commitment to mass deportations. The situation highlights ongoing friction between local governments and federal immigration policies.

