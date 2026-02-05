Delhi Police Thwarts Pro-Khalistan Graffiti Plot

Delhi Police have apprehended two individuals allegedly connected to the Sikhs for Justice group. The arrests were made in response to pro-Khalistan slogans being inscribed at two separate locations in the city ahead of the Republic Day, an official disclosed.

Those detained have been identified as Baljinder, who operates as an ambulance driver in Delhi, and his associate, Rohit—also known as Kirth. Police investigations suggest these acts were carried out under the directive of Canada-based SFJ chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. Reportedly, Pannun offered Rs 2 lakh for the graffiti meant to create communal discord and tension in the city just days before January 26.

It was revealed during the inquiry that the plan was allegedly instructed from Canada, involving a close associate of Pannun who coordinated with the accused through encrypted communication tools. Baljinder was enticed with monetary compensation and resource assistance, while Rohit pinpointed locations and helped in executing the duo's campaign. The Delhi Police continue to investigate other possible connections to Pannun's extensive network.

