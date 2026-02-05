Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Retroactive Environmental Clearances

The Supreme Court is deliberating the reconstitution of a bench to re-evaluate retrospective environmental clearances granted to projects that violated norms. Initially barred in May 2025, a majority decision in November 2025 allowed them, sparking calls for fresh hearings due to concerns over environmental law principles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 12:35 IST
Supreme Court Debates Retroactive Environmental Clearances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court is reconsidering the issue of granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects found in violation of norms. A significant decision in November 2025 permitted the regularization of such projects, which drew criticism for contradicting environmental laws.

Initially, a May 2025 ruling prevented the Ministry of Environment from allowing such retroactive clearances. However, a November 2025 verdict, led by then-Chief Justice B R Gavai, overturned this, emphasizing financial implications if projects were left unapproved.

A lawyer recently requested a new three-judge bench to revisit the matter, reflecting ongoing debates over balancing legal precedents and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala's Road Safety Cadet Programme Paves Path to Safer Roads

Kerala's Road Safety Cadet Programme Paves Path to Safer Roads

 India
2
Danske Bank Surpasses Profit Expectations, Predicts Economic Recovery by 2026

Danske Bank Surpasses Profit Expectations, Predicts Economic Recovery by 202...

 Global
3
Delhi's Missing Persons Cases See Decline Amid Concerns Over Women's and Children's Safety

Delhi's Missing Persons Cases See Decline Amid Concerns Over Women's and Chi...

 India
4
Page Industries Battles Profit Dip Amidst Labour Code Changes

Page Industries Battles Profit Dip Amidst Labour Code Changes

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026