Supreme Court Debates Retroactive Environmental Clearances
The Supreme Court is deliberating the reconstitution of a bench to re-evaluate retrospective environmental clearances granted to projects that violated norms. Initially barred in May 2025, a majority decision in November 2025 allowed them, sparking calls for fresh hearings due to concerns over environmental law principles.
The Supreme Court is reconsidering the issue of granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects found in violation of norms. A significant decision in November 2025 permitted the regularization of such projects, which drew criticism for contradicting environmental laws.
Initially, a May 2025 ruling prevented the Ministry of Environment from allowing such retroactive clearances. However, a November 2025 verdict, led by then-Chief Justice B R Gavai, overturned this, emphasizing financial implications if projects were left unapproved.
A lawyer recently requested a new three-judge bench to revisit the matter, reflecting ongoing debates over balancing legal precedents and environmental protection.
