Supreme Court Debates Retroactive Environmental Clearances

The Supreme Court is reconsidering the issue of granting retrospective environmental clearances to projects found in violation of norms. A significant decision in November 2025 permitted the regularization of such projects, which drew criticism for contradicting environmental laws.

Initially, a May 2025 ruling prevented the Ministry of Environment from allowing such retroactive clearances. However, a November 2025 verdict, led by then-Chief Justice B R Gavai, overturned this, emphasizing financial implications if projects were left unapproved.

A lawyer recently requested a new three-judge bench to revisit the matter, reflecting ongoing debates over balancing legal precedents and environmental protection.

(With inputs from agencies.)