Operation Radd-ul-Fitna: Pakistan's Bold Response to Balochistan Terror Attacks

The Pakistan Army announced the conclusion of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, aimed at tackling escalating terrorism in Balochistan. Official reports confirm the neutralization of 216 terrorists, along with 36 civilian and 22 personnel casualties.

The operation, initiated after verified intelligence, targeted terrorist strongholds in Panjgur and Harnai district, effectively disrupting command structures. Meanwhile, rail services, halted for five days, have been restored.

Tensions persist with Pakistan accusing India of sponsoring insurgency, allegations India denies. The conflict underscores the fragility of peace in the region, exposing underlying geopolitical tensions and security challenges.

