Left Menu

Operation Radd-ul-Fitna: Pakistan's Bold Response to Balochistan Terror Attacks

The Pakistan Army concluded a major operation, Radd-ul-Fitna-1, targeting terrorists in the Balochistan province following terror attacks. With significant casualties on both sides, the operation disrupted terrorist networks. Rail services, suspended during the conflict, have resumed, while geopolitical tensions with India remain high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 05-02-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 14:08 IST
Operation Radd-ul-Fitna: Pakistan's Bold Response to Balochistan Terror Attacks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Army announced the conclusion of Operation Radd-ul-Fitna-1, aimed at tackling escalating terrorism in Balochistan. Official reports confirm the neutralization of 216 terrorists, along with 36 civilian and 22 personnel casualties.

The operation, initiated after verified intelligence, targeted terrorist strongholds in Panjgur and Harnai district, effectively disrupting command structures. Meanwhile, rail services, halted for five days, have been restored.

Tensions persist with Pakistan accusing India of sponsoring insurgency, allegations India denies. The conflict underscores the fragility of peace in the region, exposing underlying geopolitical tensions and security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
All Hostages Released After Kaduna Church Kidnappings

All Hostages Released After Kaduna Church Kidnappings

 Global
2
Para-Teachers Demand Fair Wages in West Bengal Protest

Para-Teachers Demand Fair Wages in West Bengal Protest

 India
3
Unproven Allegations Surround Epstein's Intelligence Ties: Kremlin and Poland's Responses

Unproven Allegations Surround Epstein's Intelligence Ties: Kremlin and Polan...

 Global
4
Concrete Poured for Hungary's Paks 2 Nuclear Project

Concrete Poured for Hungary's Paks 2 Nuclear Project

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026