SASSA grant reviews save R500m a year as controls tighten on eligibility

The South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) says its intensified social grant review programme is saving government approximately R44 million a month, amounting to about R500 million annually, as tighter controls are implemented to ensure social assistance reaches only eligible beneficiaries.

The update was delivered by SASSA Chief Executive Officer Themba Matlou during a media briefing in Cape Town on Thursday, where the agency outlined progress made since the introduction of the enhanced review process at the start of the 2025/2026 financial year.

Strengthening integrity in a constrained fiscal climate

Matlou said the review programme forms part of broader efforts to strengthen the effectiveness, reliability and integrity of the social assistance system, while limiting wasteful expenditure amid mounting fiscal pressures.

“The social grant review process is an important step not only to safeguard the integrity of the social assistance programme, but also to ensure that public funds are directed to those who need them most, including reducing the level of fraud and misuse of public funds,” he said.

The process is closely monitored by National Treasury, which has imposed strict implementation conditions, including enhanced income verification, biometric authentication, inter-agency data matching and quarterly performance reporting.

Scale of reviews and early outcomes

For the current financial year, SASSA planned to conduct 420 000 grant reviews. By the third quarter, nearly 400 000 beneficiaries had been formally notified to present themselves for review.

To date:

240 000 grants have been successfully reviewed

About 70 000 grants have been suspended due to beneficiaries failing to comply with review requirements

“These measures are intended to enhance service delivery, improve operational efficiency and ensure that social grants are paid only to eligible beneficiaries,” Matlou said, while thanking beneficiaries who voluntarily complied with the review process.

Legal basis and beneficiary obligations

SASSA stressed that the review programme is conducted in line with Regulation 30 and Section 14(5) of the Social Assistance Act, 2004, which requires regular reassessment of beneficiaries’ eligibility.

Beneficiaries are legally obliged to report material changes in circumstances, including income, marital status or employment, failure of which may trigger review, suspension or lapsing of grants.

Modernisation and digital access

As part of its system modernisation drive, SASSA has:

Introduced compulsory biometric enrolment for all new grant applications

Implemented life certification for identified beneficiaries

Rolled out a self-service portal allowing remote life certification via e-Life Certification

“Going forward, SASSA will progressively make the social grant review process available through self-service platforms to improve accessibility, efficiency and convenience for beneficiaries,” Matlou said.

Enhanced verification and data matching

The agency has also strengthened partnerships with banks, credit bureaus, SARS, NSFAS and other institutions to improve income verification and detect irregular grant access.

Through data matching:

495 296 clients were identified via SARS records as potentially ineligible

162 574 clients were flagged through income testing with NSFAS and other bodies

291 581 individuals were identified across government payroll systems

“Beneficiaries identified through this process are required to present themselves for review and disclosure. Failure to comply may result in grant suspension,” Matlou warned.

Managing challenges and missed notifications

SASSA acknowledged challenges linked to beneficiaries not updating contact details, which can result in missed review notices. To mitigate this, the agency introduced a fourth payment date in the monthly grant cycle as an alert mechanism for beneficiaries to contact SASSA if payment is not received.

Consequences for non-compliance

The agency emphasised that grant reviews and life certification are critical to preventing payments to deceased or ineligible beneficiaries, detecting fraud and safeguarding public funds.

Beneficiaries who fail to comply may have grants suspended, with continued non-compliance potentially leading to lapsing of grants.

However, SASSA stressed that no grant is cancelled without due process.

“The beneficiary is notified that they are under review, and it is only if they fail to conduct the review within the legislated time period that their grant will be suspended and eventually lapsed,” Matlou said.

Protecting beneficiaries while safeguarding public funds

SASSA reaffirmed its commitment to protecting the rights and dignity of beneficiaries, while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the social assistance system.

The agency said it has increased capacity at local offices to manage the anticipated influx of beneficiaries presenting for reviews, as it continues to tighten controls and redirect resources to South Africans most in need.