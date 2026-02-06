US Democrats Push for New Controls on Immigration Agents Amid Public Backlash

In response to growing public backlash against aggressive tactics by U.S. immigration agents, Democrats are pushing for new regulations, challenging Republican resistance. Key points of contention include mask use, identification requirements, and unrestricted entry into private properties without proper warrants.

The debate intensifies as the February 13 deadline for Homeland Security funding looms, with Democrats citing recent controversial encounters, including fatal incidents, as driving forces behind the need for reform. A recent poll indicates widespread public concern over excessive force by ICE and CBP officers.

While some Republicans acknowledge potential compromises, such as the use of body cameras and oversight, others stand firm against changes they deem impractical. As discussions continue, the potential for bipartisan agreement remains unclear, with key differences yet to be reconciled.

(With inputs from agencies.)