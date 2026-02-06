Toronto Police Scandal: Officers Arrested in Organized Crime Probe

In a shocking revelation, seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer have been apprehended as part of a sweeping organized crime investigation. The officers face serious charges, including bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking, authorities confirmed during a Thursday news conference.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw expressed deep concern over the breach, stating, "When organized crime penetrates the Toronto Police Service, the harm goes far beyond the immediate wrongdoing." This investigation was triggered following a thwarted murder plot involving a correctional manager, highlighting the severe implications of this breach.

The investigation unfolded layers of corruption, as officers illicitly collected and shared sensitive information with criminal networks. High-profile suspect Brian Da Costa was identified as a pivotal figure in bribery and drug operations, with links extending beyond Toronto, according to York Police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan.

(With inputs from agencies.)