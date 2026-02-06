Left Menu

Toronto Police Scandal: Officers Arrested in Organized Crime Probe

Eight Toronto police officers, including a retired officer, have been arrested for their involvement in organized crime activities. Charges include bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking. The officers unlawfully accessed and shared private information with mobsters, who executed violent crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 06-02-2026 04:28 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 04:28 IST
Toronto Police Scandal: Officers Arrested in Organized Crime Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a shocking revelation, seven Toronto police officers and one retired officer have been apprehended as part of a sweeping organized crime investigation. The officers face serious charges, including bribery, conspiracy to commit murder, and drug trafficking, authorities confirmed during a Thursday news conference.

Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw expressed deep concern over the breach, stating, "When organized crime penetrates the Toronto Police Service, the harm goes far beyond the immediate wrongdoing." This investigation was triggered following a thwarted murder plot involving a correctional manager, highlighting the severe implications of this breach.

The investigation unfolded layers of corruption, as officers illicitly collected and shared sensitive information with criminal networks. High-profile suspect Brian Da Costa was identified as a pivotal figure in bribery and drug operations, with links extending beyond Toronto, according to York Police Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

Top Financial Moves: Mergers, Funding Cuts, and Strategic Talks

 Global
2
Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncertainty

Indonesia's Economic Tempest: Navigating Credit Downgrades and Market Uncert...

 Global
3
FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

FDA Cracks Down on Copycat Drug Market Amid Hims Controversy

 Global
4
Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

Market Maelstrom: Stocks, Metals, and Cryptos Quake Amid Global Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026