Justice on Fast Track: SIT Concludes Murder Investigation in Three Days

The Special Investigation Team wrapped up its probe into the public murder of 23-year-old Gunjan Srivastava within three days. Accused Akash Kumar will face charges in a speedy trial. Evidence includes witness statements and forensics. Gunjan was reportedly murdered after ending relations with married Akash.

Updated: 06-02-2026 00:03 IST
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) tasked with probing the brutal murder of 23-year-old Gunjan Srivastava completed its investigation in a record three days. The SIT plans to file a charge sheet against Akash Kumar, the accused, this Friday. Authorities are pushing for a swift trial and stringent sentencing.

The incident occurred in Dehradun's busy Machhi Bazaar, where Gunjan was allegedly killed by Akash, who used a cleaver. Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh stated that the collected evidence includes a post-mortem report, statements from 35 witnesses, and other forensic materials, all compiled into the charge sheet.

Gunjan reportedly stopped communicating with Akash after discovering his marital status, which allegedly led to the fatal confrontation. Police were already searching for Akash following a harassment complaint by Gunjan just days before her murder. Post-incident, traders expressed outrage, shutting down nearby markets in protest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

