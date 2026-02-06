Milliken Unveils Groundbreaking Polymer Innovations at PLASTINDIA 2026

Milliken & Company is poised to introduce its array of cutting-edge polymer innovations at the upcoming PLASTINDIA 2026 event in New Delhi, India. The exhibition, scheduled for February 5-10, 2026, will showcase the company's latest advancements designed to meet the ever-evolving demands of the plastics industry.

Prominent among the innovations is the Millad ClearX™ 9000, a next-generation polypropylene clarifier delivering unprecedented transparency. Alongside this, products like Hyperform® HPN® and LeneX™ UGN-52 aim to enhance product quality and efficiency in diverse applications ranging from food packaging to medical uses.

Milliken is committed to leveraging its material science expertise to offer solutions that maximize efficiency and minimize resource use. Attendees at PLASTINDIA 2026 are encouraged to engage with Milliken professionals to explore how these innovations can be tailored to meet specific industrial needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)