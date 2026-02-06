Madras HC dismisses TVK chief Vijay's plea challenging income tax dept order directing him to pay Rs 1.50 cr penalty.
PTI | Chennai | Updated: 06-02-2026 10:47 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 10:47 IST
- Country:
- India
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
