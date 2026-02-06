Diplomatic Showdown: Iran-U.S. Talks in Oman Clouded by Missile Dispute

Iran and the United States are gearing up for intense negotiations in Oman this Friday, amidst rising tensions over Tehran's nuclear activities. While both nations are prepared to revive diplomacy, disputes over agenda priorities are likely to complicate progress, especially regarding Iran's controversial missile program.

Iran has remained firm in its stance, focusing solely on nuclear issues, despite U.S. calls to expand discussions to include ballistic missiles and regional security concerns. Tensions remain high, with U.S. military presence near Iran and past military actions further straining relations.

As both countries head into talks, the looming threat of military conflict underscores the fragile nature of the negotiations. The world watches closely as these powers attempt to navigate complex issues in pursuit of a diplomatic breakthrough.

(With inputs from agencies.)