Meghalaya's Mining Tragedy Unveils Perils of Illegal Operations

The Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, has vowed to prosecute those responsible for the fatal coal mine explosion in East Jaintia Hills, which claimed at least 18 lives. Sangma has deployed two cabinet ministers to assess rescue operations and law enforcement actions on the site.

Senior police officials and mining department representatives are already present, coordinating rescue and recovery efforts. The Chief Minister stressed that illegal mining practices would be met with firm legal repercussions, emphasizing an ongoing transition to scientific mining where miners are urged to secure legal licenses.

Both state and national leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have expressed their condolences while financial assistance has been announced for victims' families. The tragedy highlights recurring illegal mining issues in Meghalaya, despite a 2014 National Green Tribunal ban on rat-hole mining.