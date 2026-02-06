Left Menu

High Court Scrutinizes Mob Involvement During Mosque Demolition

The Delhi High Court clarified that bystanders cannot be arbitrarily arrested for allegedly being part of a mob involved in violence during a mosque demolition. The court urged police to substantiate claims with video evidence while evaluating a plea for anticipatory bail by Sajid Iqbal, who supposedly instigated the crowd.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:36 IST
High Court Scrutinizes Mob Involvement During Mosque Demolition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court recently emphasized that bystanders cannot be indiscriminately detained for allegedly participating in a violent incident linked to a demolition at the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate. This emerged during a hearing related to an anticipatory bail plea of Sajid Iqbal, who is accused of motivating the crowd.

Justice Prateek Jalan instructed the Delhi Police to present a comprehensive status report on the plea, complete with video evidence detailing Iqbal's alleged involvement in the disturbances. The court reviewed a video and urged the police to officially document the footage with exact time stamps.

The incident was reportedly fueled by rumors on social media, suggesting the mosque was under threat. About 150-200 participants allegedly engaged in stone-pelting, which resulted in injuries to several police officers. The court has scheduled further hearings for the case next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijing

SA, China Sign Trade Deal as Parks Tau Leads High-Level JETC Talks in Beijin...

 South Africa
2
UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

UN Recommends Prof. Vukosi Marivate for Global Independent AI Science Panel

 South Africa
3
IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

IEC Launches Online Voter Registration Drive Ahead of 2026 Local Elections

 South Africa
4
Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

Matthew Smith and Nicole Burger to Carry Team SA Flag at Winter Olympics

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The rise of ‘Algority’: How people are letting AI decide for them

China’s banking sector reveals what AI can do for global finance

Why the shift from IoT to AIoT matters for food security in low-income countries

Rational but wrong: How AI misinterprets choices and quietly skews decisions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026