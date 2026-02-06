High Court Scrutinizes Mob Involvement During Mosque Demolition

The Delhi High Court recently emphasized that bystanders cannot be indiscriminately detained for allegedly participating in a violent incident linked to a demolition at the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque near Turkman Gate. This emerged during a hearing related to an anticipatory bail plea of Sajid Iqbal, who is accused of motivating the crowd.

Justice Prateek Jalan instructed the Delhi Police to present a comprehensive status report on the plea, complete with video evidence detailing Iqbal's alleged involvement in the disturbances. The court reviewed a video and urged the police to officially document the footage with exact time stamps.

The incident was reportedly fueled by rumors on social media, suggesting the mosque was under threat. About 150-200 participants allegedly engaged in stone-pelting, which resulted in injuries to several police officers. The court has scheduled further hearings for the case next week.

(With inputs from agencies.)