NIA Raids Uncover Terror Links at Anantnag Medical College

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches at the Government Medical College in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, linked to a busted 'white collar' terror module. The investigation, which began with the recovery of a rifle, has unveiled extensive connections to explosives in Faridabad. Concurrently, Pulwama continues search operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-02-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 13:52 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday raided the Government Medical College (GMC) in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir, as a part of the investigation into a 'white collar' terror module dismantled last November.

Dr Adeel Ahmad Rather was among those arrested previously, following the recovery of a rifle from a GMC doctor's locker. This marked a significant point in the probe, which later uncovered a trove of explosives in Faridabad, NCR.

In parallel developments, security forces continue search operations in Pulwama's Koil Karewa region, acting on intelligence about terrorist presence, though no new arrests or recoveries have been reported yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

