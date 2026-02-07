Worker Welfare Central to Vision of Viksit Bharat: Dr Mandaviya at BMS Triennial Conference

Union Minister for Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today reaffirmed that the welfare, dignity and security of workers remain at the heart of the Government’s vision of national development, while addressing the inaugural session of the All India Triennial Conference of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) in Puri, Odisha.

Calling workers and youth the driving forces of India’s progress, the Minister said:

“I have the privilege to work for Shram Shakti and Yuva Shakti. These two forces are the foundation of India’s progress and will play a decisive role in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat.”

BMS Among the Largest Trade Unions Globally

Dr Mandaviya described BMS as not only the largest trade union in India, but also among the largest organisations in the world. He acknowledged its significant contribution toward:

Workers’ welfare

Justice and dignity for the workforce

Empowering workers as partners in economic growth

He noted that the organisation has played a key role in strengthening the country’s labour movement with a constructive and development-oriented approach.

Labour Codes to Balance Worker Welfare and Industrial Growth

Emphasising that both workers and industry are equally important for economic progress, the Minister highlighted the need for harmony and cooperation between the two.

He said the Government has implemented the Labour Codes to:

Enhance welfare provisions

Expand social security coverage

Simplify compliance requirements for industries

Strengthen the balance between labour and enterprise

Minister Praises BMS for Supporting Labour Reforms

Dr Mandaviya congratulated BMS for welcoming the Labour Codes and spreading awareness among workers, while countering misinformation.

“This reflects responsible and constructive leadership, placing workers’ interests above organisational considerations,” he said.

He also noted that BMS, along with 15 other central trade unions, has shown maturity in supporting reforms that benefit workers.

Key Provisions Highlighted Under Labour Codes

The Minister outlined several enabling measures introduced through the Labour Codes, including:

Mandatory appointment letters

Equal opportunities for men and women

Annual health check-ups

Improved health security for workers in hazardous industries

These reforms, he said, mark a major step toward dignity and protection at the workplace.

Social Security Coverage Expands to 940 Million People

Highlighting major achievements in social security, Dr Mandaviya said the Government has consistently worked to expand institutional support for workers.

He informed that:

Around 940 million people are now covered under social security , as announced by the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The Government aims to expand coverage to 1,000 million by 2026.

This represents one of the world’s largest social security expansion efforts.

New Opportunities Through ESIC Medical Education Support

The Minister also highlighted that ESIC hospitals and medical colleges now provide reservation for children of workers in medical education.

This initiative, he said, helps:

Reduce financial burden on worker families

Fulfil aspirations for higher studies

Strengthen social mobility

Government to Examine EPFO, ESIC Wage Ceilings and Pension Demands

Dr Mandaviya noted that BMS has submitted key representations regarding:

Enhancement of EPFO and ESIC wage ceilings

Decisions on floor wages

Increase in minimum pension under EPS-95

He assured that these matters will be examined carefully and decisions will be taken in the coming days in the interest of workers.

“When Workers Prosper, the Nation Prospers”

Reaffirming the inseparable link between national progress and labour welfare, the Minister said:

“The progress of the nation is inseparable from the welfare of its workers. When workers prosper, the country prospers.”

He underscored that the Government will continue to move forward with worker welfare as its core priority in building ‘Naya Bharat’.

Call for Collective Effort Toward Nation First

Dr Mandaviya urged all stakeholders to work together to realise the vision of Viksit Bharat in the spirit of Nation First.

“We must ensure equal opportunities for all, take every worker forward, and empower them to realise their full potential,” he said.

Conference Platform for Dialogue on Labour Reforms

The Triennial Conference served as a platform for dialogue on:

Labour reforms

Social security strengthening

Worker empowerment

Representatives of workers’ organisations from across the country participated.

The inaugural session was attended by several dignitaries, including: