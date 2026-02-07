Demolition of Decades-Old Mosque Sparks Controversy in Pipariya
The district administration demolished an illegally-constructed mosque in Pipariya village amid tight security. The mosque, deemed illegal through an 18-year legal battle, occupied barren government land. Despite community claims of insufficient notice, the administration proceeded, ensuring legal compliance and clearing 300 square yards of encroached land.
The district administration carried out the demolition of an illegally-built mosque in Pipariya village on Saturday, enforcing the action amidst a significant security presence. Authorities stated that the mosque occupied government land identified as barren in official records.
Sub Divisional Magistrate Pramod Kumar disclosed that, following an 18-year legal conflict, both a tehsildar court's order and a civil court's ruling confirmed the illegality of the structure. Subsequently, after clearing judicial obstacles, the administration executed the demolition using bulldozers.
Residents contended that the mosque, Masjid-e-Ala Hazrat, had been standing for over 50 years and was dismantled without prior warning. Though authorities contend notices were issued post-court ruling, community members dispute this claim. Security forces from multiple police stations were deployed to maintain order during the operation.
