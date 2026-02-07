Demolition of Decades-Old Mosque Sparks Controversy in Pipariya

The district administration carried out the demolition of an illegally-built mosque in Pipariya village on Saturday, enforcing the action amidst a significant security presence. Authorities stated that the mosque occupied government land identified as barren in official records.

Sub Divisional Magistrate Pramod Kumar disclosed that, following an 18-year legal conflict, both a tehsildar court's order and a civil court's ruling confirmed the illegality of the structure. Subsequently, after clearing judicial obstacles, the administration executed the demolition using bulldozers.

Residents contended that the mosque, Masjid-e-Ala Hazrat, had been standing for over 50 years and was dismantled without prior warning. Though authorities contend notices were issued post-court ruling, community members dispute this claim. Security forces from multiple police stations were deployed to maintain order during the operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)