Campus Chaos: Molotov Mayhem at Thessaloniki University

Greek authorities conducted a major crackdown at Aristotle University in Thessaloniki, detaining 313 individuals following an early-morning outbreak of violence. The incident unfolded when groups of hooded individuals launched a barrage of more than 100 Molotov cocktails at riot police stationed near the campus.

Despite the scale of the clash, all those detained were released without charges. Such confrontations are a known issue around the university, but this event marked an unprecedented level of detainment and firebomb use, raising concerns about campus safety and security protocols.

Both law enforcement and university officials are investigating the incident, particularly the potential involvement of students. The university firmly stated that no permission had been granted for any gatherings, addressing broader issues of unauthorized activities and extremist influences on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)